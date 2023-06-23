Major transmission line repair done; 101 water wells online

The Guam Power Authority energized its 115-kilovolt transmission line just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, canceling scheduled outages related to the transmission line work.

Power customers in certain areas, who had been reenergized as part of post-typhoon recovery, had to undergo rotating outages as repairs to the transmission line were conducted.

But while repairs to the 115-kV transmission line were completed, other line repairs still need to take place.

On Thursday afternoon, GPA reported that repairs were continuing along Route 1, from the Piti Substation to Route 11A by Atlantis Submarine Guam.

Meanwhile, a crew from the Snohomish County Public Utility District in Washington state will continue to work on transmission lines that feed the southern part of the island, according GPA.

No scheduled outages are needed for this transmission line work, but one lane going southbound from Route 1 to Route 11A had to be closed to ensure the safety of line crew and other personnel. Additional lane closures will be announced if needed, GPA stated in a press release.

The utility also is now in Phase 3 of its post-typhoon recovery process, which means crews are returning to areas to conduct more extensive repairs, including reenergizing pockets still without power and all lateral lines in each sector.

GPA crews also are restoring service to customers with completed inspection reports of repaired weatherheads and replacing damaged transformers.

Power customers with damaged weatherheads should obtain GPA work clearance and inspection report forms at customer lobbies in Fadian, the headquarters for the power and water utilities, and at the Julale Shopping Center and in Upper Tumon.

The Fadian location is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The Julale lobby is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The Upper Tumon location is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Residents are reminded not to perform repairs on energized electrical lines.

Phase 4 restoration will begin about two weeks after Phase 3 is completed. It will include streetlight repair or replacement, as well as addressing power quality issues, GPA said.

Water wells

On the water service side, Guam Waterworks Authority General Manager Miguel Bordallo reported Wednesday night that 101 water wells are now in service.

About 35 million gallons are pumped into the northern and central systems per day, amounting to about 103% of pre-typhoon production from deep wells, according to Bordallo.

"Additionally, the adjustments GWA has made to distribution system operations, coupled with stable operation of wells in the north, have been effective in building reservoir levels in Astumbo, Mangilao and Chaot over the last two days," Bordallo said Wednesday night. "As of today, service levels in problematic areas have improved and I believe we are very close to complete restoration. Reservoir levels across our distribution system continue to show improvement."

Guam is still under a state of emergency over the island's water supply, which is slated to last until July 4, unless amended or rescinded earlier.

Out of an abundance of caution, GWA issued a precautionary boil-water notice after the passage of Typhoon Mawar. That has now been lifted for most villages, but areas in certain villages, such as Barrigada and Dededo, still have the notice in effect.

"Our Compliance and Safety teams continue to sample and analyze water from our distribution system, focusing on the few areas where the precautionary boil-water notice remains in effect," Bordallo said. "I am hopeful that we will soon have met all criteria needed to get Guam (Environmental Protection Agency) concurrence to lift the precautionary notice in these areas."