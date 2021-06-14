Major vaccine milestone reached, celebrated

Operation Liberate Guam is celebrating giving out 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A release from the Guam National Guard congratulated Dededo resident Evelyn Bernaldez, who received the milestone shot in Mangilao on June 11.

“I feel safer. I feel happy,” said Bernaldez. “I advise people to get their shot if they want to travel like us, they would be safer.”

The operation comprises various entities, including the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the University of Guam, Americorps, the Serve Guam Commission and the Guam National Guard. According to a release, this group has given out about two-thirds of all COVID-19 vaccine doses given locally to date.

As of June 10, according to the Joint Information Center, 85,912 eligible Guam residents are considered to be fully vaccinated. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has set a goal to vaccinate 100,000 residents by Liberation Day: July 21.

Having a high vaccination rate, what some would call “herd immunity” for Guam is critical to restarting the island’s tourism industry, as visitors would feel safer going to a vacation destination with many of its people vaccinated for COVID-19, multiple government of Guam officials have said.

The governor has also opened vaccinations to American citizens living in the Asia-Pacific region and, pending an adequate supply for local residents, is supportive of vaccinating tourists as well.