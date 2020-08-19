Majority of Guam Democratic delegates choose Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden garnered 11 of Guam’s 13 Democrat delegate votes for the next President of the United States of America.

The Democrat Party of Guam announced the votes on Wednesday morning during the virtual Democratic National Convention. Six representatives from the Democratic Party of Guam stood at the rear of the Government House in Agana Heights with the island’s capital city, Hagåtña, in the background.

Sarah Thomas Nededog, state party chairwoman, announced the results.

“70 years ago this summer, CHamoru’s became US citizens. We are proud of our resilience, proud of our indigenous heritage, and proud to be part of this historic moment for our party and our nation,” said Nededog. “From the land where America’s Day Begins, Guam casts two votes for Bernie Sanders and 11 votes for our next president, Joe Biden.”

Nededog was joined by Julian Janssen, Sanders delegate; Taling M. Taitano, National Committeewoman; former senator Rory J. Respicio, National Committeeman and Platform Committee Member; Clifford Guzman, Biden delegate; and Speaker Tina Rose Muña-Barnes, Biden delegate.

Each wore a red floral island print shirt and waved the Guam and US flags during their 24 seconds on the convention’s livestream.

All 57 states and territories announced their votes during day two of the virtual roll call across America.

“As you watch tonight’s decidedly unconventional roll call and reflect on the diversity of our nation, remember, you too are part of the American story,” said Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee chair.

Additionally, Bob King, a labor leader and activist, and US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez each gave brief speeches sharing why they support Sanders, while US Sen. Chris Coons and US Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester spoke on their support for Biden.