Linda Pauling, an Arizona mother who is credited as the co-founder of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, made an appearance at a press conference Thursday evening as a prelude to her attendance at the Guam chapter's fundraising event Saturday evening. The press conference was held at the Cars Plus showroom in Maite.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a Phoenix-based, nonprofit organization that helps fulfill the wishes of children with critical illnesses between the ages of 2-1/2 and 18 years old.

"The Make-A-Wish organization was formed because of the simple compassion, empathy and actions of decent people, not with the idea of forming a global foundation," recalls Pauling. In 1980, Pauling's son, Christopher James Greicius, had been diagnosed with, and was receiving treatment for leukemia. Pauling's friends and neighbors, who were in law enforcement, saw to it that the young Christopher was sworn in as the first honorary public safety patrolman in state history. It was the boy's dream to grow up to be a police officer. The swearing-in included spending a day with the officers, receiving a tailored police uniform and a ride on a patrolling police helicopter.

The 7-year-old would succumb to the illness shortly thereafter, but his memory, and the practice of granting wishes, is perpetuated by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, with roughly 60 chapters in the United States and 33 countries around the world.

"At first, we were just hoping to raise enough money to help children and their parents in Arizona and the St. Joseph's Children's Hospital because of my own experience with Christopher," said Pauling, "the good Lord opened up heaven, and made it happen." Now, according to its national website, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted more than half a million wishes to children with critical illnesses. "Yes, more than 550,000 wishes have been granted," Pauling confirmed.

Pauling still becomes emotional recalling the initial actions of the officers. "I know firsthand how it feels as a mother to see what my boy received from these kind people and, when I think of the joy and happiness that the children and families get to experience, in a very difficult situation, it's really a tribute to kind people who take action."

"It's really monumental that Linda Pauling, the co-founder of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, is able to join us here on Guam," said Jason Miyashita, the chairperson of the board for the Guam chapter of the organization. "Mrs. Pauling is in very high demand and gets invitations all over the world for speaking engagement and appearances, it's a very high honor for us to host her here at the Guam chapter of Make-A-Wish."

Pauling will be the featured guest at Saturday's annual gala to be held at the Hyatt Regency Guam. "We expect more than 400 people at the event, and the theme is "Celebrating '90s hip-hop and rockin' black tie & tennies," said Miyashita.