The Guam Power Authority is reminding customers to set up payment installment plans before disconnections resume in less than two weeks.

Postpaid customers and prepaid customers have different timelines for disconnection. GPA’s disconnection policy resumes June 1.

Here are some answers provided by GPA:

Question: When will customers get disconnected?

Answer: Prepaid customers who are below the $15 minimum credit are subject to disconnection the week of June 7. Postpaid customers who are 45 days past due from bill dates beginning June 8 are subject to disconnection.

Question: If I get disconnected, how will I get power again?

Answer: See a representative at any GPA customer service lobby, email customersfirst@gpagwa.com or call 671-647-5787/8/9. Payment must be made for service to be restored.

Question: If I am a prepaid customer, what payment plan will I be in?

Answer: For prepaid customers with past-due balances, 50% of each payment will be applied to your past-due balance and 50% will apply as a credit for electricity consumption.

Question: How can I help a family member with payments?

Answer: Payments can be made online by selecting the Quick Pay option at paygpa.com or pay by phone at 671-647-5787/8/9 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You must provide the account number and billing zip code.

Question: Can I work with my employer to do a direct deposit?

Answer: Because electricity bills may vary from month to month, an option for your employer is to make payment at paygpa.com by selecting the Quick Pay option.

Question: How can I pay my bill besides walking in?

Answer: Visit PayGPA.com to pay online, download the Pay GPWA App Phone Pay, or call 671-647-5787 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For payment after hours call 1-855-977-2002.