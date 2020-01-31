2020 Census of Guam The 2020 Census of Guam is the once-in-a-decade snapshot of the island. To learn more: Call (671) 645-2020 Email guam@2020census.gov Visit 2020census.guam.gov

Hafa adai, Guam!

This year marks a very special anniversary for Guam and the United States census.

The 2020 census of Guam is the 11th time the island’s residents will be counted as part of the decennial census of the United States, since the first count in 1920.

Over the last 100 years, the census has counted everyone on Guam, from the island’s infants to its grandparents and great-grandparents. It has tracked changes in demographics, lifestyles, and the economy. However, since its beginning, the most essential part of the census on Guam has been you.

Every 10 years, your responses allow Guam’s government and business leaders to know where to direct funding for the island’s roads, hospitals, emergency services, and schools. Data collected by the census influences spending for Guam’s children, veterans, elderly, and everyone in between. Responding to the 2020 census of Guam is your opportunity to ensure your voice is counted in decisions that impact not just you, but the entire community.

This year’s census officially kicks off Monday, Feb. 3, when census workers will be in your village using maps to locate and list where all of Guam’s residents live. This critical first step paves the way for the in-person interviews that will begin March 2 and extend through this summer.

Throughout that time, the 2020 census of Guam will partner with the island’s elected officials, business community, religious leaders – and, most importantly, you. We will continue to speak directly to you regarding the importance of your participation in the 2020 census of Guam. Your responses hold the key to its success and will shape the future of Guam for the next 10 years and beyond.

Census statistics touch the lives of everyone who calls Guam home, which is why it’s so important that every single resident gets counted once, only once, and in the right place.

A century of the census

One hundred years ago, in January 1920, the U.S. Census Bureau began its 14th decennial census. That was the first year Guam was included as part of the decennial census of the United States. The population of Guam – then governed by the U.S. Navy – was 13,275. The five largest ethnic groups at that time were:

• Chamorro (92.0% of total population)

• Filipino (3.0%)

• White (2.1%)

• Japanese (1.6%)

• Chinese (0.6%)

As of the 2010 census of Guam, the population had increased to 159,358. The demographic breakdown at that time was:

• Chamorro (37.3% of total population)

• Filipino (26.3%)

• White (7.1%)

• Chuukese (7%)

• Korean (2.2%)

One hundred years later, the 2020 census of Guam will once again empower you to be a part of history. Make it count.

Shape your future, Guam. Start here.