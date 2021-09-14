'Make it work for you': Parent shares tips for online home learners

What officials anticipated would be a two-week return home for distance learning has been extended, and with rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the reopening of schools for in-person learning may not happen for a week or two – or maybe even longer.

Meanwhile, many parents across the island are struggling to make the best of distance learning at home.

One parent, through trial and error, has figured out how to create an environment that helps her children focus on learning while they're at home.

Abigail Ogo, a mother of four public school students – one of whom is on the autism spectrum – spoke to The Guam Daily Post, sharing how she has created routines, carved out space and set aside time in an effort to maximize learning for her children at home. She, like many parents, and with the help of technology and her children's teachers, is finding some success.

"I did it last year," she said, referring to remote learning.

Online learning this school year, she said, has gone "a lot smoother because they're with their respective teachers."

Just two weeks into the new school year, school campuses were again shut down, in hopes of mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

Designated 'classroom' space

In Ogo's home, her living room is sectioned off with designated workspaces for each of her children, to recreate the classroom learning environment.

"I felt I could keep an eye on everyone and should they need technical assistance, it's easier for me," Ogo said.

The designated workspaces have also helped reduce distractions for the kids, particularly for her autistic son.

"I tried having him separate with the online learning the first day and that didn't work. With this setup, I could keep an eye out and monitor what they do and if they are off-task," Ogo said. "To be honest, everyone is different. Every kid on the spectrum is different. But, for me, having his siblings in the same room with him gives him that sense that, 'OK, I'm in class, my siblings are doing it, I need to do it, too.' Something he's familiar with. And so far, it's worked."

Ogo added a few items to her classroom to help her children focus while they're in session.

"They each have their own earphones so each child is in tune with their teachers and everyone else doesn't hear the other," Ogo said. She also printed out their bell schedules so her children can keep track of their classes.

Sticking to a routine

For Ogo, routines have become essential to daily life, especially for her son. She encourages all parents to create an educational routine.

Ogo has a schedule printed out and displayed for each of the kids to help keep them on track. The schedules start with a check-in time and include the times for each class as well as breaks.

With the schedules are posters reminding the children of appropriate etiquette when participating in online classrooms and a list of the rules for Google Meets.

"My best advice (is) having a routine," Ogo said. "It'll take a while to adjust, but make it work for you."