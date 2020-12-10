Make vaccine policy meetings accessible for the public to see online

Guam's Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee will meet for the first time today at 2 p.m. in anticipation of the arrival of the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to Guam.

If the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives the Pfizer vaccine emergency use authorization the go-signal as early as this Saturday, Guam time, Guam's first doses could arrive by this weekend or early next week.

The federal government's Operation Warp Speed has previously indicated that within 24 hours of FDA approval, the first batch of Pfizer vaccines will be distributed across the country. Some of the Pfizer vaccine shipments are being pre-positioned in parts of the country in anticipation of FDA's green light.

Guam expects to receive an initial allocation of 11,700 doses, but numbers may change based on availability. With two doses for each person, that total means 5,850 Guam residents could get vaccinated this month. Pfizer's vaccine requires a second shot within 21 days of the first.

Health care workers and at-risk senior citizens living in a group home setting fall under the first priority established by the federal government.

But based on the initial survey of health care workers, it doesn't look like all of the 2,000 front liners in the health care system on Guam are sold on the idea of getting the early COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Felix Cabrera said last week an initial survey showed about 70% of health care workers are keen on getting the COVID-19 shot this early.

If this survey turns out to be accurate, this leaves Guam's newly formed Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee the power to decide who gets the rest of the vaccine doses that will be left after the first priority group members have received their shots.

This policy committee also will have the say on who among our community members will get the shots that are expected to arrive between January and February. Guam is expected to receive enough doses to vaccinate 25,000 more people within the next two to three months.

With these doses, about 18% of Guam's population will have access to COVID-19 shots. Underage children will not be among the recipients of these doses because COVID-19 vaccine trials in young children are still in the early stages.

The policy committee's members were announced Wednesday. Many of them are government-paid health care managers, staffers or physicians.

With the power this committee holds, and considering many of them are in the government of Guam payroll, these meetings should be made public to the community as it unfolds.

This isn't the same as the Physicians Advisory Group whose members are primarily doctors in private practice who volunteer their time to advise the governor on COVID-19 policy.

There's a lot at stake here on the public accountability front for the vaccine policy committee to meet without the public's ability to watch and listen.

The vaccine policy committee members should support open discussions. We expect no less from the following committee members or their designees:

• Governor's designee Dr. Luis G. Cruz;

• Physicians Advisory Group designee Dr. Joleen M. Aguon;

• DPHSS Director Arthur U. San Agustin;

• interim Public Health Medical Director Dr. Chris Dombrowski;

• Community Health Centers Medical Director Dr. Emily Kaiser;

• Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Suzanne Kaneshiro;

• Territorially Epidemiologist Dr. Ann Pobutsky;

• Bureau of Communicable Disease Control Administrator Annette L. Aguon;

• Immunization Program acting Supervisor Michele Leon Guerrero;

• Immunization Program Medical Advisor Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero;

• Tricia Q. Shimizu, coordinator, Strategic National Stockpile at the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program;

• Health Professional Licensing Office Administrator Zennia C. Pecina;

• Guam Memorial Hospital Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas;

• GMH Medical Director Dr. Annie Bordallo;

• Dr. Janna Manglona, internal medicine;

• Dr. Delores Lee, family practice;

• Dr. Frankie Mendiola, emergency medicine;

• Dr. Edgar M. Magcalas, infectious disease;

• Dr. Joleen M. Aguon, critical care;

• Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, pediatrics;

• Dr. Nathaniel Berg, chairperson, Guam Board of Medical Examiners;

• Bernadette S. Santos, chairperson, Guam Board of Nurse Examiners;

• Thomas J. Caruso, chairperson, Guam Board of Examiners for Pharmacy; and

• Dr. Mamie Balajadia, chairperson, Guam Board of Allied Health Examiners.