Makeup days: Agueda and OCP on Monday, all others on Tuesday

The Guam Department of Education has issued a makeup day reminder for parents as the Christmas break comes to an end.

Students at Agueda Johnston Middle School and Ordot Chalan Pago Elementary School will have classes on Monday, Jan. 6, a day ahead of all other schools, as a makeup day.

In addition, the two schools will have a makeup day on Feb. 3.

All other schools will return from their Christmas break on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

"We look forward to welcoming our students and faculty back from the holiday break, and to a successful last half of the school year," GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said in a release.

The passing of a storm and the spraying of insecticides to stop the spread of the dengue fever virus caused the cancellation of some school days last year.