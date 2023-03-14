Speaker Therese Terlaje delivered some choice words in response to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who spoke about the planned medical campus during Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony for a Port Authority of Guam waterline replacement project.

Leon Guerrero stated that the government of Guam is now at a point in which it is able to sign a lease for the Eagles Field area of Mangilao, also known as Lå'lo, where the medical campus is proposed to be built. That land is under federal control, but several families claim ancestral ownership to properties of the area, tying the medical campus project to land return issues.

Lawmakers recently passed Bill 12-37, a measure requiring legislative approval for the purchase or long-term lease of property owned by the federal government, foreign governments or their subentities. The bill was introduced in light of the medical complex project and plans to lease the Lå'lo lands from the federal government to build the facility.

The governor has not yet acted on Bill 12, but the measure comes as U.S. Navy officials are expected to sign a long-term lease for the land, which will go to Congress for notification before GovGuam can possess the property. However, as of Friday, the lease had not yet been signed.

"I am just as passionate in trying to find ways to compensate our land owners for land that had been removed from them. ... But the reality is this federal property is not returned excess property. This is a lease to us," Leon Guerrero said Thursday.

In response Friday, the speaker pointed to the 2021 letter from former Secretary of the Navy Kenneth Braithwaite, in which 102 acres from the Andersen Barrigada Annex (the Lå'lo properties) were identified for the medical complex.

Net negative inventory

Terlaje noted that Braithwaite agreed to put those properties on the list of excess lands for return to GovGuam, which Braithwaite referred to as the military's net negative inventory.

"The only one trying to mislead the public are those denying this letter exists and those making deals behind the public’s back. If there is a document to the contrary it has not been disclosed to us," Terlaje stated in a release.

The governor had not responded to Terlaje as of Friday.

While Braithwaite's letter indicated the 102 acres were to be part of the net negative inventory, the governor later said the lands are still in the federal assets inventory and would not be excess land returned to GovGuam.

Had they been returned, the transfer authority cited was U.S. Law 106-504.

This federal law places GovGuam ahead of all federal agencies in the return of excess federal lands, but also restricts the transfer of those properties to be for public use only, defined to exclude transfers to an individual for private use other than on a "nondiscriminatory basis." That would essentially bar the return of those lands to original owners.

Moreover, the military is now looking to site missile defense facilities on Guam, and the governor reiterated Thursday that the Department of Defense has made it clear to her that if the property is not used for a medical complex, it will be retained by the federal government.

Leon Guerrero has twice submitted legislation intended on funding the Land Bank of the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission, for the purpose of financially compensating original owners in light of U.S. Law 106-504. The first submission was during the 36th Guam Legislature, which was held off by Terlaje, who argued the measure provided no immediate remedy and could be addressed next term.

Now that an updated version of the bill has been submitted in the 37th Legislature, Leon Guerrero on Thursday urged the speaker to expedite hearing the measure.

Terlaje, who leads the legislative committee on land, stated Friday that the bill is actually not in her committee.

"It was referred to the Committee on General Government Operations and Appropriations, which is chaired by Senator Joe S. San Agustin on Jan. 31, 2023," the speaker stated.

Many have asked local leaders to pursue changing the federal law, and Guam Del. James Moylan has introduced a congressional bill to replace the prohibition in U.S. Law 106-504 with language that authorizes transfers to original owners.

On Thursday, Leon Guerrero said Moylan is supportive of her vision for a medical complex. The governor is seeking about $700 million in federal aid to construct the complex.