Crowds of visitors have been seen in Tumon beaches over the past week, as representatives and ships of the Indian Navy visited in the midst of its deployment to support Exercise Malabar 2021.

During the visit, they met with Navy leadership and toured various naval units.

The groups were also bused down to Tumon last weekend and were able to hang out in Guam’s beaches.

The off-base visit came on the heels of an increase in COVID-19 positive cases on island, and leading up to the start of the governor’s mandate that implemented certain vaccination requirements for Guam.

“I know that the Indian Navy spoke with the governor's office about their intended liberty policies. Their crew is fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Lt. Cmdr. Katie Koenig, Joint Region Marianas public affairs officer. “All service members are required to adhere to local policy when visiting establishments out in town.”

All visiting military members coming ashore for liberty are fully vaccinated and tested, according to the governor’s Communications Director Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

The military has not reported if any of the recent positive cases have been linked to any of the visitors.

Exercise Malabar is an annual maritime exercise that enhances planning, training, and employment of advanced warfare tactics among the Royal Australian Navy, Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. Navy.

“We are pleased to host our Indian friends as they transit the region to support Malabar 21,” Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson said. “These visits provide us the opportunity to enhance and develop partnerships in the region, which is key to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.”