Malakas to intensify; strong winds, rain expected in Marianas

Tropical Storm Malakas continues to trek south of Guam and is expected to bring 3-6 inches of rain through Monday.

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office continues to monitor the storm. At 7 a.m. Saturday, Malakas was about 455 miles south of Guam, or at 6.9 degrees north latitude and 144.2 degrees east longitude. That position placed it about 40 miles south-southeast of Woleai in Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia.

Although a direct impact is not expected for the Marianas based on Saturday’s forecast, residents can expect strong winds as the storm intensifies.

Winds will increase to between 20 and 30 mph Sunday, with gusts up to around 35 mph. Those living in flood-prone areas should clear drainage areas and unblock clogged storm drains in the area to minimize flooding.

Malakas is moving west-northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Meteorologists expected the storm to resume a northwestward motion late Saturday, with little change in forward speed through Sunday.

Meteorologists expect Malakas to strengthen, possibly becoming a typhoon by Monday. The current track takes Malakas near Fais Sunday morning.