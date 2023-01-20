Mall purse snatching under investigation

The Guam Police Department is investigating a purse snatching that occurred at the Micronesia Mall food court.

On Thursday, a video circulating on social media captured a group of women sitting at a table in the Dededo mall's main eating area when a man walked up, grabbed one of the women's purses hanging on chair and ran away.

The man was wearing a black shirt and black hat.

According to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella, the incident occurred Wednesday night.

Messages, also circulating on social media, stated that the purse was recovered, which Savella also confirmed to be true.

"Thankfully, an unidentified patron was able to grab the purse from the suspect and returned it to the victim," Savella said, adding there were no serious injuries reported.

The unidentified suspect, however, was not located and the case remains open, Savella said.