Mall's management touts MM Theatres in rebrand announcement

After 25 years of Tango Theatres bringing movies to the Micronesia Mall, new leadership has taken over operations as MM Theatres, effective Aug. 1.

Goodwind Development Corp., which owns Micronesia Mall, said it plans to improve the theater facilities as well as offer more options in the snack bar and amenities for Guam's moviegoers as part of the rebranding process. A recent news release stated MM Theatres is equipped with 12 screening rooms, including state-of-the-art projection and audio technologies.

Chief Executive Officer Jeselyn Tan Yu said Goodwind is excited about the change.

“As a central hub for entertainment in Guam, and together with celebrating our 35th anniversary this year, Micronesia Mall remains committed to offering the best experiences for families, tourists, and shoppers,” she said. “We hope visitors have a pleasant experience, and we look forward to offering a wider array of attractions at the mall.”