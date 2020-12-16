Just as the 35th Guam Legislature is moving to a close, Sens. Therese Terlaje and Telo Taitague have introduced a long-desired measure reforming Guam's medical malpractice claims law, repealing the mandatory arbitration act and replacing it with a pre-trial screening process, while maintaining the ability to mutually enter into arbitration.

"Given that we are nearing the end of the term of the 35th Guam Legislature, it is our intention to immediately enlist public feedback but it is likely additional hearings on medical malpractice reform will have to be further pursued in the 36th Guam Legislature. We value the input of everyone in the community and look forward to further discussion regarding this legislation," Terlaje stated in a joint release with Taitague.

The bill will have to be introduced in the upcoming Legislature should it not pass in the 35th.

"This measure prioritizes access to justice for victims and fairness for Guam's medical community, particularly after the U.S. District Court of Guam recently issued an order asking the Supreme Court of Guam, 'Is failure to comply with the MMMAA's arbitration requirement equitably excused when an indigent party cannot reasonably afford the non-administrative fees of any organization authorized to arbitrate under the Act and no alternate means of completing arbitration is available?' " Taitague stated, referring to a federal a case challenging the constitutionality of Guam's arbitration act – one of a few that were recently brought before local and federal courts.

The Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act requires arbitration for malpractice claims before the matter can be taken to court.

Opponents say the law bars access to courts behind a costly out-of-court procedure. The current MMMAA law is about three decades old now and was intended to reduce to cost of health care on Guam by reducing the cost of malpractice insurance.

Despite multiple legal challenges, the law has survived up to this day.

However, even though he upheld the MMMAA, Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas stated in one case that the act "places a burden of keeping malpractice insurance premiums low and maintaining affordable health care on one small and vulnerable sector of society, namely nonwealthy victims of medical malpractice."

Doctors have argued against its repeal, stating that would adversely affect health care access on island. They have instead requested ways to reduce the law's financial burden. A bill was introduced by Speaker Tina Muna Barnes containing much of the recommendations from doctors, but it has since been withdrawn.

'Protection from medical negligence'

David Lubofsky, who has challenged the act in court and championed a change in law following the death of his son in 2018, thanked Terlaje and Taitague for their work on Bill 430-35 and for introducing the measure. He said other senators have refused to discuss the matter with him.

"Sen. Joe San Augustin has also committed to work on another bill to amend the MMMAA, so (I'm) hoping for his support on this bill," Lubofsky said. "There will be many hurdles to getting this bill into law, but I know most of the people on Guam welcome protection from medical negligence. The successful passing of this bill will not only protect our loved ones, but will make sure those who injure or kill us are identified before they can do the same thing to another loved one."

Details of the measure

Bill 430 completely repeals the MMMAA and instead mandates that any claim for damages for personal injury or death due to alleged medical malpractice first go through pre-trial screening.

The Superior Court or District Court, after receiving a complaint, must seal the case and refer it to a magistrate judge, who will decide on several matters involving the malpractice complaint. If the magistrate judge finds that evidence supports the conclusion that malpractice did take place, the judge will set a monetary settlement value on the claim.

Either party can then pursue a trial.

Parties may at any time and in accordance to any agreed terms, submit the claim for arbitration, which will be final and binding. They can also pursue mediation at any time.

Claims that are $10,000 or less, or any other amount pursuant to the small claims statutory limit, are not covered by Bill 430 if filed with the small claims division.

Claims against the government of Guam and its agencies, such as Guam Memorial Hospital, are still subject to the Government Claims Act.