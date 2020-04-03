Mac Talvo Flores, 19, allegedly told police he thought a 16-year-old girl was asleep when he went into the room she was sleeping in twice.

On April 1, police officers were called to a residence where the girl said the night before Flores touched her inappropriately. She said he soon left. She pretended to be asleep. But he returned a few minutes later and started to rape her while also trying to wake her, “not realizing the victim had been awake,” court documents state.

“The victim immediately called relatives to retrieve her from the residence,” documents state.

When police interviewed Flores, he allegedly admitted to the allegations and “told police that he thought the victim was sleeping when he penetrated her both times (and) admitted that he knew what he did was wrong.”

Flores is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.