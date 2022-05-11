A man was arrested after being accused of sexually molesting a 16-year-old girl known to him.

Lodrigo Ngirchokebai, 19, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony.

According to the prosecution’s complaint, the girl was lying down with a cousin when Ngirchokebai decided to turn off the lights.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The girl allegedly told police that she felt Ngirchokebai touch her genital area, adding that he forced his hand back on her repeatedly each time she moved him away.

Ngirchokebai then allegedly picked up the girl to carry her to the bathroom, but she was able to get away and locked herself in the bathroom where she fell asleep.