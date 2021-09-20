A 19-year-old man is facing criminal sexual conduct charges after he allegedly inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl on two separate occasions.

Jerson Anis, also known as Jaybo Jerson Anis, also faces other charges after allegedly damaging a neighbor's fence and causing a disturbance while drunk.

On March 10, 2020 Guam Police Department officers were called to a school for a reported sexual assault complaint made by a teacher at a Barrigada school, on behalf of the 12-year-old student. The officers spoke with an elementary school teacher who told officers that the student had confided she’d been touched by a person known to her, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

She told the officer the first incident allegedly occurred in 2018 at a house in the Zero Down subdivision in Dededo.

In December 2019, Anis allegedly sexually assaulted the child again, according to the prosecution in court documents. Court documents state she didn’t tell anyone about the second incident until she confided in her teacher.

Disturbance

On Sept. 17, 2021, at about 7:32 p.m. GPD officers responded to a disturbance complaint at a residence in Yigo. A witness told officers that Anis was holding a machete and yelling at neighbors to fight, damaging the neighbor’s fence. The witness said Anis later fled into the jungle. Two hours later, they were alerted that he’d returned home. Officers went back to the residence to find Anis being restrained by relatives.

During an interview, Anis denied allegations that he touched the girl. He also denied holding a machete and told officers his family members hate him. He allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol and sniffing butane to get high. His breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol content of .053.

According to court documents, Anis was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor and public drunkenness as a violation.

(Daily Post Staff )