A man has been arrested after he was accused of engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

Jesse Francis Flores Pangelinan, 20, has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, police spotted the suspect’s car at the Harmon Sports Complex around 3 a.m. Monday.

The girl told police officers she and the suspect had engaged in sexual acts earlier that night, documents state.

The suspect allegedly refused to speak with authorities without an attorney. He was then taken into police custody.