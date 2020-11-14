The Guam Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 20-year-old Jeffer Lorenzo.

Lorenzo is wanted for questioning in an ongoing complaint of criminal mischief and assault and is believed to be in the Agat Cemetery area, according to the Guam Police Department.

Lorenzo was last seen by the Agat Cemetery and is considered dangerous and should not be approached, GPD stated.

Lorenzo was last seen wearing khaki shorts, shirtless and barefoot.

Police described him in a "wanted man" notice as a "violent offender."

He is believed to be avoiding authorities and will flee when spotted, according to GPD.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Lorenzo, call police dispatchers at 472-8911 or 475-8615-7.

Information also can be submitted anonymously through the Guam Crime Stoppers at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. The information provided will remain completely confidential and a cash reward of up to $1,000 may be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest and a grand jury indictment.