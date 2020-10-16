A 21-year-old man was placed under arrest after being accused of assaulting a woman and a 4-year-old child known to him.

According to court documents, a woman told police that she was arguing with Kaleb Andrae Camacho Zamora earlier this week when he grabbed the back of her head and shoved her face toward a wall.

Officers noted the woman had scratches on her face and discoloration to her lower eyelid, documents state.

The victim also allegedly told police that she noticed that same day that her child had a black eye, and when she asked what happened, the child said Zamora had caused it.

The child told authorities that Zamora hit him in the face, but did not say when or why it had occurred, documents state.

Zamora allegedly told police that he was arguing with the woman when he accidentally elbowed her causing her head to hit the wall.

He was charged with family violence and child abuse, both as misdemeanors.