A man was placed under arrest after being caught with drugs during a traffic stop.

Robert Taisican Sablan, 21, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, police spotted a car in Tumon that was implicated in a burglary at a business in Harmon.

Officers also noticed the license plate did not match the vehicle.

The suspect was questioned and allegedly told police that he took the license plate off a “junk” car in his yard.

During a search, authorities found a pipe and a bag with methamphetamine, documents state.