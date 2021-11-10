A man was placed under arrest after being caught with drugs during a traffic stop.
Robert Taisican Sablan, 21, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.
According to court documents, police spotted a car in Tumon that was implicated in a burglary at a business in Harmon.
Officers also noticed the license plate did not match the vehicle.
The suspect was questioned and allegedly told police that he took the license plate off a “junk” car in his yard.
During a search, authorities found a pipe and a bag with methamphetamine, documents state.