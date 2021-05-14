A shooting reported Thursday morning apparently involved a slingshot, and the man suspected of employing it to damage property at a Tamuning business has been arrested.

The Guam Police Department's preliminary report suggests that a company vehicle was damaged while parked by the Uri Jip restaurant. Responding officers were told the suspect returned driving a black Mitsubishi Lancer, said GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The officers saw the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as 21-year-old Rodman Machuo, allegedly became combative and had to be subdued by police. A GPD patrol vehicle was damaged in the process, Tapao stated.

A slingshot and marbles were found in the Lancer. Police arrested Machuo on suspicion of criminal mischief, resisting arrest, driving while impaired, having an open alcohol container in the vehicle and driving without a license.

Machuo was booked and confined by the Department of Corrections. The case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.

Initial fears

Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera later that afternoon said she was told a slingshot had been used to cause the damage, and not a firearm as witnesses had originally feared.

Photos circulating on social media showed damage to the restaurant's window.

Witnesses told The Guam Daily Post they called police after what they believed were shooting incidents at the Dongo Building.

Employees at nearby businesses expressed concerns about a possible active shooter. However, Tapao said this was not the case.