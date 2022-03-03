Santino Pius Addy was indicted by a grand jury in the Superior Court of Guam late Thursday.

Addy, 21, faces multiple charges of robbery, burglary and theft in connection with nearly a dozen armed robberies reported throughout the island in February.

Police said the suspect in most of the cases was armed with a gun.

Addy allegedly admitted to police that he was responsible for the crimes reported between Feb. 12 and Feb. 23 in various villages and at multiple stores.

Officers captured him Sunday.

Addy is scheduled to answer to the charges in local court next week.