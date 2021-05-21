A man has been sentenced to three years in prison after admitting to a February 2020 knife attack in Sinajana.

Tomynson Nikot, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a third-degree felony before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas on Thursday.

Following his arrest, Nikot was charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony and twice with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

The prosecution had the remaining charges against him dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

According to court documents, the victims were driving along Pale Kieran Hickey Drive in Sinajana on Feb. 9, 2020, when they noticed Nikot standing in the middle of the road.

Nikot threw a knife into the open passenger-side window of the car, hitting the female occupant on the right rear side of her head. Video surveillance that captured the incident helped police locate Nikot.