A man accused of stealing a debit card belonging to a woman known to him and withdrawing cash multiple times from the account wants a Superior Court of Guam judge to dismiss his case after he repaid the money.

Jerrold Marck Springs, 22, was charged with aggregated theft as a second-degree felony and fraudulent use of a credit card as a third-degree felony. In an aggregated theft case, two or more thefts were committed.

The alleged thefts happened between Nov. 3 and Nov. 9 last year, court documents state.

“Mr. Springs has repaid the victim with the $2,090 that was in question. He made a mistake and he rectified it. Now, I ask the court to use its discretion and dismiss this case in the best interest of justice being that the victim no longer wishes to proceed as well as the fact that the victim has been made whole,” said defense attorney Peter Santos during Thursday’s hearing.

The dismissal motion cites a letter from the victim after she received was repaid, stating, “I agree to close this case due to Jerrold March Springs payment for the money he stole from me.”

The victim is the mother of the defendant's girlfriend.

“This is an issue that involves family matters and speaking with my client, he is still together with the victim’s daughter and he still interacts with the victim herself,” Santos said to the court. “It appears that since this case started, the relationship has resumed normally. Proceeding with the case would be disruptive to their familial relationship.”

Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio told the court while the fraud charge should be different, it should be dismissed with prejudice, adding that the aggregated theft charge cannot be dismissed because it’s a felony.

“As recently as this week, the victim actually said she goes back and forth between wanting to drop the charges or not,” said Tenorio. “I think that goes to Mr. Santos' statement is that because they are familial ... but that same relationship I think there is something to be said about familial pressure when it is a family member and someone you consider a son who victimizes you. ... She acknowledges that he stole from her.”

The prosecution wants the court to deny the dismissal request.

“The general public is going to benefit if Mr. Springs knows that he cannot just steal from people and if he is likely to steal from a family member, who’s to say that he’s not going to steal from anyone in the general public because he has no duty to them as you think he would have a duty to his mother-in-law,” she said.

The court will decide at a later date.

The suspect was caught on camera withdrawing money, documents state.

The suspect told officers that the victim told him to withdraw “as much as you need” before he took out several hundred dollars at a time, documents state.

The victim allegedly told police that she never allowed the suspect to withdraw money from her card.