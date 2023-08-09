A man was charged with aggravated assault after being accused of stabbing another man in the neck.

On Aug. 3, Guam Police Department officers responded to a stabbing complaint at a Hågat residence, where they spoke with a man who said he had been assaulted with a knife by Six Paulis, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

When officers were speaking with the victim, the victim was accompanied by a witness who was holding a cloth against the victim's neck.

The witness told officers that earlier in the morning he, the victim and another individual were outside a residence when they were approached by 24-year-old Paulis, who "started causing trouble" with them, the magistrate's complaint stated.

The witness and the victim told Paulis to leave, which he did, before later returning and being approached by the victim.

"At that time, they exchanged words and the defendant attempted to punch the victim," according to the complaint, which states Paulis ran to an abandoned house where he was followed by the victim.

Another individual, along with the witness, then went to the house and allegedly saw Paulis stab the victim with a knife. The individual described the knife as approximately 6 inches in length with a wooden handle.

The witness further reported to officers he went to the abandoned house after the victim chased Paulis, and when he got there, he saw the victim "laying down on the ground and bleeding from the neck area." He said he saw Paulis flee the house through one of the windows, according to the complaint.

Paulis admitted to arguing with the victim, having a knife in his possession and using it to stab the victim, according to the complaint. Paulis said he lost the knife.

Paulis was charged with second-degree and third-degree felony assault, with the third-degree charge carrying a special allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.