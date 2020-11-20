A man was arrested after being accused of messaging a 13-year-old girl known to him on social media that he would pay her to perform sexual acts.

Bradley Gene Aguigui, 24, was charged with electronic enticement of a child as a third-degree felony, violation of a court order as a misdemeanor, and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the teen told police that she was afraid of the suspect, and was even disgusted by his request.

The suspect allegedly messaged the victim that he would pay her $100 to perform sexual acts on him.

She told police that she refused him, adding that he had messaged her multiple times, “Please, come on, I’ll give you a hundred bucks,” court documents state.

The suspect allegedly told the teen not to tell anyone.

The suspect was on pretrial release for a 2018 burglary case and was ordered by the court not to harass, annoy or molest any family or house member as part of his release conditions, documents state.