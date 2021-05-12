A man accused of trespassing was placed under arrest after allegedly being caught with methamphetamine.

Matawan Mustare, 27, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Mustare was spotted on the victim's property on Monday afternoon and asked to leave. Mustare allegedly refused and the victim tackled him and called police.

During his arrest, Mustare allegedly admitted to officers that he had drugs in his pocket.

Police found a small baggie containing meth and a makeshift glass pipe with frosty burnt residue, documents state.

He also had a bench warrant out for his arrest in connection to a 2019 restitution case, documents state.