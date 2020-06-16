Guam police officers' response to a reported home invasion resulted in one man being placed under arrest for allegedly being in an intimate relationship with a young girl and getting her pregnant.

KR Rousan, 27, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, a homeowner told police he woke up to find the suspect inside his home, adding that the two struggled before he was able to pin the suspect down until police showed up.

Officers then spoke to a 14-year-old girl in the home who admitted she was in a relationship with the suspect. She also told police she had a child on April 25, and that the suspect might be the father, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted to police he and the girl have a baby together.