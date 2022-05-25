The driver who was behind the wheel of a car that collided with a concrete pole in Dededo on Wednesday afternoon has died.

The driver was identified by Guam police as a 29-year-old man.

The crash occurred around 1:22 p.m. on Route 28 Ysengsong Road near Chalan Koda. The driver was headed north when his car ran off the road and he crashed into the pole.

Medics performed CPR on him as they rushed him to Guam Regional Medical City where he was pronounced deceased by attending physicians.

The man, whose name has not been released, was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Photos at the crash site show Guam police and GFD units on the scene. The front end of the car appeared to have been smashed in and the windshield was shattered.

Highway patrol investigators have yet to determine if speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in the crash.