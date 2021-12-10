A man was placed under arrest after being accused of attacking and kidnapping a woman known to him.

According to court documents, the woman texted a friend to pick her up in Yigo early Tuesday, adding that she had locked herself in the bathroom because of 30-year-old Adrian Joel Nego.

She was on the phone with the friend when she exited the residence.

That's when the friend heard her yelling, telling Nego to stop before screaming that she did not want to go with him, documents state.

Nego was then heard allegedly forcing the woman into his car before the phone was disconnected.

Police responded to the scene, but Nego sped off with the woman inside the car, documents state. Officers were unable to immediately locate the vehicle.

A second witness told police she heard Nego arguing with the woman before she saw him punch her in the head.

Statement to police

The victim showed up to the Guam Police Department precinct in Dededo later that evening and said that Nego got upset and wanted to drop her at Marbo Cave because "he was mad at her."

She allegedly told officers that Nego punched her in the face before driving her to Two Lovers Point and forcing her to get out of the car.

As she attempted to leave the car, Nego grabbed her bag and pulled her back inside, documents state.

He then drove around Dededo before they stopped at a residence, where he allegedly yelled and squeezed her arm before punching her in the head.

The woman tried to escape and begged for Nego to stop as he continued to attack her, documents state, adding that she was able to get away and run inside the residence.

Nego wouldn't leave until the woman returned to the vehicle, saying, "I will kill her, and whoever else here," documents state.

She then tried to get him to leave the residence before he allegedly grabbed her and pulled her back into the car.

He then drove off to avoid being caught by police before he lost control of the vehicle and ended up inside a jungle area where they hid for two hours, documents state.

Nego then allegedly drove the woman to a residence in Mangilao and left her there.

'I got something for you'

Police located the car being driven by another witness, who told them Nego was at his residence.

He was found in a locked room, and told police, "If you come in here, I got something for you," as officers heard what sounded like a lighter and smelled something burning, documents state.

Officers broke into the room and struggled with him before they eventually took him into custody, documents state.

Nego was charged with kidnapping as a first-degree felony, kidnapping as a second-degree felony, felonious restraint as a third-degree felony, family violence as a third-degree felony, terrorizing as a third-degree felony, assault as a misdemeanor, and reckless driving as a petty misdemeanor.