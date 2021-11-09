A man accused of assaulting a police officer was arrested over the weekend.

Robert James Dela Cruz, 32, also known as "Bobbie," was charged with assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony and resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, officers with the Guam Police Department responded to a disturbance in Dededo on Saturday night after Dela Cruz pushed a woman known to him and threatened to burn down the victim's house.

Dela Cruz was attempting to run away when an officer placed his right hand on his wrist to make the arrest, documents state. Dela Cruz allegedly slapped the officer's hand and hit his shoulder. He also tried to loosen the officer's grip after being brought to the ground, documents state.