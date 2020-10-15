A 33-year-old man was placed under arrest after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman known to him and assaulted her on multiple occasions.

According to court documents, at about 2:27 a.m. on June 5, Steven Anthony Borja Blas arrived at a residence in Yigo. The woman entered the passenger side of the vehicle Blas was in and asked him where he had been, but he refused to tell her. Blas then threatened the woman, saying, "I f---ing kill you!" He then punched the woman in the face.

Police were called on three other occasions after Blas attacked the woman, documents state.

On June 18, Blas allegedly struck the woman on her face after an argument about "other women."

On July 24, Blas was arguing with the woman when he got on top of her and struck her nose twice with his knee, documents state.

On Oct. 13, the woman told police Blas had hit her and accused her of having an affair days before. She said he struck her left eye before he mounted her, grabbed her arms and shook her. She said he shook her again the next day.