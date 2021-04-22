The Guam Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in locating 33-year-old Eric Roy De Castro.

De Castro is wanted for questioning related to a burglary investigation. The burglary occurred in Tamuning.

Anyone who may have information on De Castro can call GPD dispatchers at 472-8911 or 475-8615-7.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Guam Crime Stoppers at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. Information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest and a grand jury indictment.