A man was arrested in connection to a shooting reported in Dededo last month.

Jerome Camacho Cruz, 37, was arrested on suspicion of assault, aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and reckless conduct.

The shooting was reported at Adelfa Court in Dededo on Feb. 20.

The victim was found at the scene slumped over a chair with severe injuries to his abdomen and back area, police said.

The victim was taken to the Guam Memorial Hospital and treated for his injuries.

The victim later allegedly told police that he got into a fight with the suspect.

GPD’s Criminal Investigations Section investigated and made the arrest on Tuesday afternoon.

Cruz is being held at the Department of Corrections.