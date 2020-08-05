A man was placed under arrest after being accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl known to him.

Joshua Pangelinan Castro, 38, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and child abuse as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect was living with the victim when he allegedly touched her genital area.

The alleged incident occurred while the girl was sleeping in the living room.

Castro stopped touching her only after the girl's relative knocked on the door, documents state.

The girl, who was about 14 at the time, told police she did not say anything because she didn't want to burden her mother.

She only told her sister after being asked if anyone had touched her, documents state.