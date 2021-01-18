Man, 39, is Guam's 128th COVID-19 related fatality

Guam’s 128th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City, according to the Joint Information Center.

The 39-year-old man had underlying health conditions. He was admitted to GRMC on Jan. 15 and tested positive upon admission. He died two days later on Jan. 17 at 10:36 p.m.

“There is no dawning without night. As we mourn the loss of another to this virus, we cannot let ourselves become complacent. This virus does not rest and neither shall we. To those who loved him, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies for your loss,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

One new case of COVID-19

One new case of COVID-19 was identified out of 219 tests performed on Sunday, Jan. 17.

To date, there have been a total of 7,485 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 128 deaths, 137 cases in active isolation and 7,220 not in active isolation.