A 43-year-old man was charged with invasion of privacy after he allegedly tried to record a 16-year-old minor getting dressed.

A magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday stated Herbert Muena admitted to police that he was addicted to pornography and that he “got bad ideas.”

The incident occurred Aug. 23. The complaint stated the victim, 16, was in her bedroom getting dressed after she had showered when she noticed Muena’s phone propped against the wall.

“Upon closer inspection, the victim realized that the phone was recording video. The victim observed that the camera phone had captured a video of the victim’s entire naked body before she put on clothes,” the complaint said.

The victim deleted the video and later filed a walk-in complaint with police at the Dededo precinct.

After receiving the complaint Aug. 30, police officers interviewed Muena, who allegedly admitted to recording the child.

“The defendant … admitted that he heard the victim getting into the shower. The defendant then entered the victim’s bedroom and set up his phone. … The defendant stated that he changed his mind about recording and retrieved his phone. However, the defendant admitted that he went back into the victim’s bedroom on a different day. At the time, the defendant entered the victim’s bedroom while she was showering and set up the phone camera to record video,” the complaint said.

Police said Muena apologized for the incident and stated “he had been addicted to porn and that he watched too much porn and got the bad ideas.”

Muena was charged with invasion of privacy as a third-degree felony.

He was released on his personal recognizance.