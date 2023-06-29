A man was accused of groping a woman at Micronesia Mall over the weekend.

Nunnu Elias, 44, was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor and harassment as a petty misdemeanor after a woman made a complaint to the Guam Police Department about an incident at the Micronesia Mall.

Upon arrival, officers met with the 46-year-old woman, who explained "she had been accosted by Nunnu Elias, a male unknown to her," according to a magistrate's complaint filed Monday in the Superior Court of Guam.

The woman said she was near a restaurant in the mall when she suddenly felt someone behind her "grope her left buttock and pinch her panties."

The victim, in shock, asked Elias why he touched her and he responded that "she was in his way," according to the complaint.

After being charged, Elias was turned over to the Department of Corrections on $1,000 cash bail by Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Monday.

Elias faces a maximum prison sentence of one year and 60 days, according to the Office of the Attorney General's potential jail time report.

The AG's office also indicated Elias has three convictions on two misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges in 2014 and 2016, along with a felony conviction in 2015 for criminal trespass.