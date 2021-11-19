A man was arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault of a woman known to him.

Lenny Kalei Borja, 45, was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor, according to the complaint in the Superior Court which became public Thursday.

The woman told police Borja forced his way into her bedroom and sexually assaulted her on Sept. 30. He allegedly grabbed her by the neck and told her to “let him do what he wants” to her. Borja allegedly told her not to tell her husband.

The woman pleaded for him to stop, documents state.

Borja denied the allegations and said they had consensual sex, documents state.