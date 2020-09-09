A 47-year-old man faces new charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a girl who was under the age of 14 at the time of the alleged crime five years ago.

A complaint filed by the prosecution on Sept. 8 charged Anthony Earl Leon Guerrero Taitague with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The defendant allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in December 2014 and January 2014, the complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam states.

The girl is known to the defendant, the court document states.

The court document states officers with the Guam Police Department's Southern Precinct Command investigated the case in March 2015 and interviewed the victim one day after a police report was made of the alleged incident.

The victim was scared so she did not immediately tell her mother, the court document states.