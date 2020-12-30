A man was arrested after he allegedly molested a 13-year-old girl known to him.

Jerome Taimanao Atalig, 48, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

The alleged incident occurred in October.

The girl told police that she awoke one night to Atalig touching her.

She said she felt uncomfortable and afraid, court documents state.

The girl told officers that Atalig "tried to play it off" by telling her "good night" before he went back to his bedroom, documents state.