A 49-year-old man was placed under arrest after being accused of raping a woman known to him multiple times over the past two years.

According to court documents, the woman told police the first assault happened in April 2019 when she awoke to find Tony Vincent Taimanglo having sex with her.

In the second alleged incident, in May 2019, the woman said she awoke to find him again raping her.

She told officers that in April of this year, she was at a relative's home when she woke up to Taimanglo inappropriately touching her genital area.

The woman said she reported the latest incident after she learned that Taimanglo has a cellphone recording of him molesting her while she was unconscious.

The video was recorded July 1, documents state.

Taimanglo allegedly admitted he recorded himself inappropriately touching the woman. Police confiscated his phone, but it appeared to be cracked and officers were unable to view the evidence, documents state.

He was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony, invasion of privacy as a third-degree felony, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.