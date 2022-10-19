A 50-year-old man who was accused of assaulting a woman known to him has been arrested and charged with family violence.

Guam Police Department officers responded Sunday to a disturbance complaint at a Yona residence, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The victim told police that Teteiosy Martin, 50, had assaulted her, court documents state.

Martin is also accused of slamming the woman's face into a wall.

According to charging documents, Martin slapped and punched the victim three times and slammed the victim against the wall again later that day, causing her to run out of the house to seek help from a neighbor.

After conducting an injury check of the victim, officers noted she had redness and swelling around one of her eyes.

Police later located Martin, who had “an odor of an alcoholic substance,” court documents alleged.

Martin was charged with two counts of family violence as a misdemeanor.