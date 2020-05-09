A man has been charged in the alleged sexual abuse of an 8-year-old girl known to him.

Philips James Sablan, 52, has been arrested and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, the child told police that the suspect inappropriately touched her genital area over her clothes.

The suspect then allegedly showed the victim his genitals.

The alleged incident occurred last month at the suspect’s home.

The suspect denied the allegations, documents state.