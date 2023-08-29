Two men are facing charges after 1.6 ounces of methamphetamine was found at a Dededo residence last week.

At about 6:05 p.m. Aug. 23, police officers executed a search warrant at the residence rented by 53-year-old Joseph Gibbs Jr., stated a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

During the search, officers found a large zip-top bag containing about 28 gross grams of meth in Gibbs' bedroom along with another medium-sized bag containing 14 gross grams of meth. Two smaller bags were also found containing two grams of meth in Gibbs' bedroom, according to court documents.

Drug paraphernalia such as a glass pipe and a bevel cut straw containing suspected meth residue was also discovered.

In addition, another zip-top bag containing meth inside a pouch also held the identification card of 25-year-old Mun Geum Kim, who was present at the time of the search, according to the complaint.

"The report indicates that the total suspected methamphetamine seized at Gibbs' residence weighed to be approximately 45 gross grams (1.6 ounces) and were field tested, and yielded a presumptive positive for methamphetamine," the complaint stated.

Gibbs allegedly admitted to selling meth as a means to "stay afloat" to support his addiction and that he started selling drugs out of his home about six months ago. He explained he had several "door men" who would assist him in selling drugs and that he "had been meeting up with people who were stopping by his residence, accepting money, retrieving the methamphetamine from his residence, and distributing it to people," documents state.

According to the complaint, none of the "door men" were present but Kim was a "runner" or delivery man for another individual in Dededo. Gibbs stated he had given Kim money to get the meth from Kim's source.

Gibbs allegedly added Kim had just arrived to his residence prior to the officer's arrival, and that he gave Kim money to purchase meth and Kim returned with an ounce of methamphetamine.

Both Gibbs and Kim were charged with possession and intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Gibbs and Kim face up to 25 years in prison if convicted of all charges, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

According to the complaint, Gibbs appeared to be on probation in a 2018 felony case and has an active bench warrant.