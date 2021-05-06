Guam's 138th COVID-19-related death occurred just one day after the 137th was reported.

A 54-year-old man with underlying health conditions was admitted to Guam Regional Medical City on April 29 and died Wednesday morning, the Joint Information Center stated. the patient had tested positive for COVID-19 upon admission.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero expressed condolences to the family.

"Though we grieve, we must not grieve as others with no hope. We have the tools to prevent any more loss of life and call upon the community to do what is necessary to prevent any more days of sadness," she stated.

Before the two deaths this week, Guam had not recorded a COVID-19-related fatality for nearly four months.

The 135th COVID-19-related death occurred on Sept. 23, 2020. The patient was a 51-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

The 136th COVID-19-related fatality occurred on Jan. 11, 2021. The patient was an 80-year-old woman with underlying health conditions, the JIC reported. She was admitted to the Guam Memorial Hospital on Nov. 29 and tested positive upon admission. The patient died at home after being discharged from GMH.

Officials have said that vaccination is key to protecting lives, particularly as the island looks to reopening the tourism industry on May 15.

As of Wednesday night, 67,952 Guamanians had received either both doses of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna, or the single dose Johnson & Johnson.

The COVID-19 Area Risk Score, which is based on hospitalizations and new cases, is at 1.1. That's the highest it's been in months.

12 new cases of COVID-19

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 508 tests performed Tuesday, May 4. Four cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 8,016 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 138 deaths, 99 cases in active isolation, and 7,779 not in active isolation.

According to the JIC report, there are seven people currently hospitalized:

• Guam Memorial Hospital: five patients, two of whom are in the intensive care unit with one on a ventilator

• Guam Regional Medical City: two patients, one of whom is in the ICU and on a ventilator

• Naval Hospital Guam has no COVID-19 patient

In addition to getting vaccinated, officials said it's important that the community continues to follow public health safety guidelines:

• Remain home if you are sick. Keep away from others who are sick and limit face-to-face contact with others.

• Keep a safe distance of 6 feet or more between yourself and others who are outside of your household.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• If visiting elderly family members, continue to practice social distancing.