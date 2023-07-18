A 55-year-old man was accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl known to him at the Astumbo Gym.

On July 13, officers with the Guam Police Department responded to a complaint at the Astumbo Gym in Dededo and met with a 12-year-old girl who said Peter Joseph, 55, “touched her” at the gym that morning, stated a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam the next day.

The victim reported to police she was going to the girls' restroom at the gym when she “felt as if someone was following close behind her.”

“When she was about to enter the girls' restroom, the victim felt (a) slap (on) her butt and when she turned around, she saw the defendant,” the complaint stated, adding Joseph allegedly said something to her in Chuukese, but she could not understand what he said.

When the girl exited the restroom, she saw Joseph outside staring at her. She then went to get water from a cooler and Joseph was still following her, according to the complaint.

The 12-year-old told police the incident made her feel uncomfortable, and she immediately told her father what had happened.

Joseph was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and harassment as a misdemeanor, which, according to the Office of the Attorney General, means he faces up to 20 years and 60 days in prison if convicted.

On July 14, Joseph was confined at the Department of Corrections on $5,000 cash bail, as ordered by Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison, the AG's office stated in its summary report of magistrate's hearings.