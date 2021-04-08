Joseph Gerard Lazaro Chargualaf, 55, has been charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the charges filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

He was arrested Tuesday.

The charges accuse him of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl known to him.

In one of the alleged sexual assaults, the girl was sweeping when the defendant pushed her and caused her to fall. When the girl fell, the defendant held her to the ground and touched her primary genital area, according to the complaint against Chargualaf.

In another alleged, incident, the defendant inappropriately touched the girl which prompted her to slap his hand, according to court documents.